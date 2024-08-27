The battle over mining mineral-rich deep sea 'nodules'

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) They might look like pebbles strewn across the seafloor, but to the unique animals of the ocean deep, polymetallic nodules are a crucial habitat.

To the mining firms vying to extract them, on the other hand, they promise to be a "battery in a rock".

This month at a week-long meeting of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), those opposed to mining the nodules suffered a serious setback when they failed to take a first step toward an international moratorium on the controversial practice.

And on Tuesday a Nauru-backed company told AFP it would forge ahead with contentious plans to start industrial deep-sea mining in the Pacific in 2026, vowing to overcome environmental criticisms that have dogged the project.

The contract is for NORI (Nauru Ocean Resources Inc), a subsidiary of Canada's The Metals Company.