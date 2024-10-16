(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) India's Bishnoi crime gang has a grim reputation for assassinations and extortion on its home soil, but now its reach appears to stretch much further after it was accused of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

Its alleged chief -- 31-year-old law graduate Lawrence Bishnoi -- has been behind bars for nearly a decade, currently held in India's Gujarat state facing trial for smuggling heroin.

The gang is suspected in the killing of a wildly popular Sikh rapper in 2022, and in the seemingly professional execution of a high-profile politician in India's financial capital Mumbai earlier this month.

And now Canadian police accuse it of possible involvement in a murder 11,500 kilometres (7,145 miles) away that sparked a furious diplomatic row after Ottawa said there was "credible" evidence linking New Delhi to the killing.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has said that India was using "organised crime elements" to target members of the South Asian diaspora and Sikh separatists, naming the "Bishnoi Group".

"We believe that the group is connected to agents of the government of India," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin told reporters on Monday.

The case centres on Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in a parking lot in June 2023 near his home in Vancouver.

Nijjar -- who immigrated to Canada in 1997 and became a citizen in 2015 -- had advocated for a separate Sikh state, known as Khalistan, carved out of India.

He had been wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.

On Monday, India's envoy to Ottawa was reportedly named by Canada among the "persons of interest" in the investigation into Nijjar's killing, widening the diplomatic rift sparked by the murder.

India calls allegations it was connected to the killing "preposterous" and a "strategy of smearing India for political gains".

The fallout from the accusations has seen the expulsion of diplomats by both sides.

Four Indian nationals have been arrested in connection with Nijjar's murder.