UrduPoint.com

The Candidates Seeking To Unseat France's Macron

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

The candidates seeking to unseat France's Macron

With the selection on Saturday of Paris region chief Valerie Pecresse as the candidate for France's right-wing The Republicans (LR), the main contenders vying to challenge Emmanuel Macron for the presidency in the 2022 election are now clear

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :With the selection on Saturday of Paris region chief Valerie Pecresse as the candidate for France's right-wing The Republicans (LR), the main contenders vying to challenge Emmanuel Macron for the presidency in the 2022 election are now clear.

Macron, in power since 2017, has not officially declared his candidacy for a second term but few doubt that he will.

Related Topics

Election France Paris 2017

Recent Stories

Muzammil, Shoaib, Ushna, Sarah in Hassan Tariq Ran ..

Muzammil, Shoaib, Ushna, Sarah in Hassan Tariq Ranking Tennis final

3 seconds ago
 RPO reviews traffic arrangements during meeting

RPO reviews traffic arrangements during meeting

5 seconds ago
 Rain to subside smoggy conditions;PMD

Rain to subside smoggy conditions;PMD

10 seconds ago
 Hundreds of I.Coast women march against rape

Hundreds of I.Coast women march against rape

3 minutes ago
 Gambians vote in first presidential poll since dic ..

Gambians vote in first presidential poll since dictator fled

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match ended in a dra ..

Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match ended in a draw

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.