The ceremony of signing a joint program with the UN was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2020) The signing ceremony of the joint program with the UN under the title: "Improving the social protection system by introducing inclusive quality social services at the local level" took place.

From the Turkmen side, the document was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov. On behalf of the UN, the document was signed by the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova.

This program makes provisions for active work to further improve the system of social services and close cooperation in this area with the structures of the United Nations Organization. The project is implemented as part of the joint work of the Government of Turkmenistan with the United Nations, aimed at implementing the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level.

As is known, Turkmenistan is one of the first countries in the world that adopted at the government level the global Sustainable Development Goals. Also in Turkmenistan, the Sustainable Development Goals are fully adapted to national policies and at present, most of the SDGs are reflected in ongoing national and sectoral programs of the country.

The signed joint program will create the legal basis for strengthening and expanding the joint interaction of state bodies and public organizations of Turkmenistan with the relevant agencies of the United Nations system.