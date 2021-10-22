The climate project that changed how we understand extreme weather

(@FahadShabbir)

When a handful of scientists tried to publish rapid research into the role of climate change in record rainfall that lashed Britain in 2015, they were told their high-speed approach was "not science".

Fast forward to 2021.

As extreme heat scorched North America, the same scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group concluded that the record-shattering temperatures would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.

This time people paid attention.

The finding made headlines worldwide and news stories replaced vague references to the impact of global heating on extreme weather with precise details.

And that was exactly the idea of WWA, a network of scientists who wanted to shift understanding of how climate change impacts the real world.

"We wanted to change the conversation, but we never expected that it would be so successful," said climatologist Friederike Otto, who conceived WWA with Dutch scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh in 2014.

In September, Otto and van Oldenborgh, who worked for the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI), were among Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2021.

Their work "means that people reading about our accelerating string of disasters increasingly get the most important information of all: it's coming from us", Time said.

Before he died from cancer last week, van Oldenborgh responded with characteristic modesty.

"We never aimed to be influential, just give scientifically defensible answers to questions how climate change influences extreme weather," he tweeted.