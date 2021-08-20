During the consultations the parties discussed organizational and other matters, related to the activities of the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in the western zone of Afghanistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021) The Consul General of Turkmenistan in Herat city had a meeting with the head of the representation of the Taliban movement in Herat province.



During the consultations the parties discussed organizational and other matters, related to the activities of the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in the western zone of Afghanistan

At the meeting held in a friendly atmosphere, it was underlined that the historical and cultural community of the peoples of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan serves as a solid base for the development of good neighborly relations now and in the long term.