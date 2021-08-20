UrduPoint.com

The Consul General Of Turkmenistan In The City Of Mazar-i-Sharif Met With The Head Of The Representative Office Of The “Taliban” Movement In The Province Of Balkh

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:29 PM

The Consul General of Turkmenistan in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif met with the head of the representative office of the “Taliban” movement in the province of Balkh

During the meeting held in a positive and constructive manner, a number of concrete issues were discussed in relation to the implementation of duties of the Turkmen consular organization in the Northern provinces of Afghanistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021) The Consul General of Turkmenistan in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif met with the head of the representative office of the “Taliban” movement in the province of Balkh.
During the meeting held in a positive and constructive manner, a number of concrete issues were discussed in relation to the implementation of duties of the Turkmen consular organization in the Northern provinces of Afghanistan.


At the same time, it was noted that the relations between the peoples of two countries are brotherly and based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balkh Same Turkmenistan

Recent Stories

Coaches for 2021-22 domestic season announced

Coaches for 2021-22 domestic season announced

4 minutes ago
 The Consul General of Turkmenistan in Herat city h ..

The Consul General of Turkmenistan in Herat city had a meeting with the head of ..

7 minutes ago
 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in ..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan informs about the following

7 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 70 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 70 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Huawei committed to Spread digital economy in the ..

Huawei committed to Spread digital economy in the Arab world

17 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives the Omani Consul-General

Al-Othaimeen Receives the Omani Consul-General

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.