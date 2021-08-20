During the meeting held in a positive and constructive manner, a number of concrete issues were discussed in relation to the implementation of duties of the Turkmen consular organization in the Northern provinces of Afghanistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021) The Consul General of Turkmenistan in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif met with the head of the representative office of the “Taliban” movement in the province of Balkh.

At the same time, it was noted that the relations between the peoples of two countries are brotherly and based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness.