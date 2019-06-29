UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Crisis On The US-Mexican Border, In Three Snapshots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:42 PM

The crisis on the US-Mexican border, in three snapshots

A father and daughter drowned in a tragic embrace. A mother begging hysterically for her son's release. Soldiers forcefully detaining a woman and her daughter at the border`

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :A father and daughter drowned in a tragic embrace. A mother begging hysterically for her son's release. Soldiers forcefully detaining a woman and her daughter at the border.

These three photographs left their mark this week on the migration debate on both sides of the US-Mexican border, where spiralling numbers of asylum seekers are chasing the increasingly impossible dream of reaching the United States.

Threatened with tariffs by US President Donald Trump, Mexico agreed this month to crack down on undocumented migration, deploying tens of thousands of National Guardsmen to tighten its borders against a surge of Central Americans fleeing poverty and violence to request asylum in the United States.

Amid a mounting crisis, these three pictures emerged as symbols of the human stories behind the politically charged debate.

Related Topics

Trump United States Mexico Border Women

Recent Stories

NAB summons Rana Mashood on July 8

8 minutes ago

Trump says open to stepping into N. Korea with Kim ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Suggests US, Russia Step Up Trade After 'Gre ..

2 minutes ago

India to deliberately lose from Bangladesh, Sri La ..

22 minutes ago

Trump confirms won't impose new tariffs on China

2 minutes ago

Trump Says to Visit DMZ on Sunday, May Meet With N ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.