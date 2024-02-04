Open Menu

The Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President Of Sri Lanka On National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

The Custodian of the two holy mosques congratulates president of Sri Lanka on national day

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on his country's National Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the Sri Lankan president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Sri Lanka steady progress and prosperity.

