Open Menu

The Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Congratulates The President Of The Philippines On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of the Philippines on Independence Day

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to The Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on his country's Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished Marcos Jr. continued good health and happiness, the government and people of the Philippines steady progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Progress Independence Philippines Saud Government

Recent Stories

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangement ..

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier

3 minutes ago
 Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

2 hours ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

4 hours ago
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

7 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

21 hours ago

More Stories From World