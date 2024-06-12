The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of the Philippines on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to The Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on his country's Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished Marcos Jr. continued good health and happiness, the government and people of the Philippines steady progress and prosperity.