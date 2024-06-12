The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Russian President on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin on his country's National Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished Putin continued good health and happiness, the government and people of the Russian Federation steady progress and prosperity.