The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of Djibouti on Independence Day

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Djibouti steady progress and prosperity.