The Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President Of Burundi On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the president continued good health and happiness and the government and people of Burundi steady progress and prosperity.
