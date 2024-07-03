The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on his country's Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished Lukashenko continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Belarus steady progress and prosperity.