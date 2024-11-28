The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of Albania on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President Bajram Begaj of the Republic of Albania on his country's Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished Begaj continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Albania steady progress and prosperity.