The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the King of Bhutan on National Day

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to Kingdom of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his country's National Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the Bhutanese king continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Bhutan further progress and prosperity.