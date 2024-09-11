The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles the Kuwaiti Amir on the death of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of condolences to Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the death of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques extended sincere condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Meshal and the family of the deceased, appealing to Almighty Allah to bestow His mercy upon the soul of the deceased.