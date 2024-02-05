Open Menu

The Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President Of Burundi On Unity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye on his country's Unity Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Burundi steady progress and prosperity --

