The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Mozambique on Independence Day

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on his country's Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the President of Mozambique continued good health, happiness, and the government and people of the Republic of Mozambique steady progress and prosperity.