The Delegation Of Turkmenistan Took Part In The 8th Meeting Of The Secretaries Of The Security Council Of The CIS Member States

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:07 PM

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 8th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the CIS member states

The eighth meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the CIS member states was held in the format of videoconference

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th November, 2020) The eighth meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the CIS member states was held in the format of videoconference.
At the meeting, the Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Secretary of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan Ch.Amanov.
The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of the Executive
Committee - CIS Executive Secretary S.

Lebedev, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) S. Zas, including the heads of the security councils of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
It is important to emphasize that Turkmenistan, being an associate member of the CIS, takes an active part in the affairs of the Commonwealth.
During today's meeting, a constructive exchange of views took place on topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

In particular, they considered the issues of countering biological threats in the CIS space, as well as the consolidation of efforts to intensify interstate interaction aimed at combating the current pandemic situation and minimizing its socio-economic consequences.


Intensification of cooperation in countering modern challenges and threats in the field of information security, as well as strengthening the cyberspace potential of states became a separate topic of discussion.

The participants also exchanged views on artificial intelligence and its importance in ensuring national security.
In the context of the discussion of regional stability, the heads of the security agencies of the CIS member states emphasized the need for further consolidation of efforts to help strengthen peace and stability in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
Developing this topic, the head of the Turkmen delegation noted that Turkmenistan, guided by the principles of permanent neutrality, takes an active part in the peaceful stabilization of Afghanistan and fully supports the peaceful inter-Afghan negotiations.

In this context, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan is ready to provide its political space for the next rounds of peace talks, with the participation of all interested parties.

