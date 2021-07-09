The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and Russia is in priority

A meeting was held in the Turkmen capital with the delegation of the Russian Federation headed by the Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg Ye.Grigoryev, who arrived to Turkmenistan on a working visit

The Turkmen side at the meeting was represented by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.



As is known, cooperation of Turkmenistan with the regions of the Russian Federation steps out as one of the important mechanisms of bilateral relations. In this context, the positive dynamics of the development of Turkmen-Russian relations which are of strategic character is highlighted.



During the talks, the parties have noted the perspectives of collaboration in the fields of trade, digital technologies, innovative economy and interaction among commercial structures of the two countries.



The parties have also noted the efficiency of regular meetings of representatives of state and private sectors of national economies of Turkmenistan and Russian Federation. It was also mentioned that the economic interaction of the two countries involves wide range of spheres, beginning from energy sector, covers perspective directions in the industry, transport sector, infrastructure construction and others.

Within the framework of the visit Russian delegation have also held a number of meetings with the heads of the line ministries and departments.