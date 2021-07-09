UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Development Of Cooperation Of Turkmenistan And Russia Is In Priority

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:49 PM

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and Russia is in priority

A meeting was held in the Turkmen capital with the delegation of the Russian Federation headed by the Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg Ye.Grigoryev, who arrived to Turkmenistan on a working visit

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 09th July, 2021) A meeting was held in the Turkmen capital with the delegation of the Russian Federation headed by the Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg Ye.Grigoryev, who arrived to Turkmenistan on a working visit.
The Turkmen side at the meeting was represented by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.


As is known, cooperation of Turkmenistan with the regions of the Russian Federation steps out as one of the important mechanisms of bilateral relations. In this context, the positive dynamics of the development of Turkmen-Russian relations which are of strategic character is highlighted.


During the talks, the parties have noted the perspectives of collaboration in the fields of trade, digital technologies, innovative economy and interaction among commercial structures of the two countries.


The parties have also noted the efficiency of regular meetings of representatives of state and private sectors of national economies of Turkmenistan and Russian Federation. It was also mentioned that the economic interaction of the two countries involves wide range of spheres, beginning from energy sector, covers perspective directions in the industry, transport sector, infrastructure construction and others.
Within the framework of the visit Russian delegation have also held a number of meetings with the heads of the line ministries and departments.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Rashid Ye Petersburg Turkmenistan Chamber From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

43 seconds ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

47 seconds ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

10 minutes ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

29 minutes ago

Effective communication can help promote democracy ..

29 minutes ago

69,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.