UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Discovery Of The Scientists Of Turkmenistan Is Expected To Make A Unique Contribution To The Healthcare System On Global Scale

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 11:18 AM

The discovery of the scientists of Turkmenistan is expected to make a unique contribution to the healthcare system on global scale

In the framework of the search and development of disinfecting substances taking into account the atmospheric occurrences, the specialists of the Institute of Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan have managed to produce an effective chemical synthesis from local raw materials

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2020) In the framework of the search and development of disinfecting substances taking into account the atmospheric occurrences, the specialists of the Institute of Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan have managed to produce an effective chemical synthesis from local raw materials.
That is using the seeds of the cotton plant, the Turkmen specialists managed to synthesize the biologically active substances and compounds on the basis of fatty acids, as well as the iodine-containing elements that have the properties able to struggle with bacteria.

As the laboratory researches and analyses have shown, these compounds have disinfecting properties and can act on the culture of microorganisms, in particular those that provoke respiratory infection and gastroenterological diseases.
The appropriate researches have shown that the establishments of the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan can use these compounds in the system of healthcare.


Besides, the Turkmen researchers have managed to synthesize a new element from the local raw materials.

It is called iodomal. The uniqueness of this discovery lies in the fact that this antiseptic does not have a negative impact on the cells of the organism. The researches made by the Public Health and Nutrition Center of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan have revealed that iodomal has the same properties as the iodinolum which is extensively used in the world as an efficient antiseptic.
These discoveries mark an important milestone in the development of the domestic medical industry.

Related Topics

World Same Turkmenistan Cotton From Industry

Recent Stories

Realme 50 million sales record receives praises fr ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 45 more lives in Pakistan in la ..

6 minutes ago

Infinix Note 8 a master piece of year 2020 is avai ..

12 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.