The Eight Test Bowlers With 500 Test Wickets

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Australian Nathan Lyon became the eighth bowler to take 500 Test wickets when he reached the landmark by dismissing Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

This is how the 36-year-old's record compares with the other members of the elite club: (wickets, player, team, matches, best bowling in an innings, best bowling in a match, average, five wickets in an innings, 10 wickets in a match):

800 Muttiah Muralitharan (SRI) 133 9-51 16-220 22.72 67 22

708 Shane Warne (AUS) 145 8-71 12-128 25.

41 37 10

690 James Anderson (ENG) 183 7-42 11-71 26.42 32 3

619 Anil Kumble (IND) 132 10-74 14-149 29.65 35 8

604 Stuart Broad (ENG) 167 8-15 11-21 27.68 20 3

563 Glenn McGrath (AUS) 124 8-24 10-27 21.64 29 3

519 Courtney Walsh (WIS) 132 7-37 13-55 24.44 22 3

501 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 123 8-50 13-154 31.00 23 4

