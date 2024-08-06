- Home
- World
- News
- The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi commemorated Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir to mark the 5th anniversary ..
The Embassy Of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi Commemorated Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir To Mark The 5th Anniversary Of India’s Continued Illegal Actions Of 5th August 2019
Ijaz Ahmad Published August 06, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 August, 2024)
The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi commemorated Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir to mark the 5th anniversary of India’s continued illegal actions of 5th August 2019, aimed at altering the internationally recognized disputed status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
The event was attended by a group of Pakistanis and Kashmiris based in the United Arab Emirates.
In his statement, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted the importance of observance of the Youm-e-Istehsal and recalled the India’s brutality in IIOJK resulting in violation of fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.
He referred to illegal actions of 5 August 2019 as a blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions. He emphasized the need of international community’s active role in resolving the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with aspirations of Kashmiri people and pursuant to the UNSC Resolutions.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.
Special documentary depicting Indian atrocities and life in the IIOJK was also screened during the event.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated45 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results - collated2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated2 hours ago
-
Saudi delivery drivers bake in 'deadly' summer heat2 hours ago
-
German engineering helps Ukrainian amputees walk again2 hours ago
-
Olympics: Athletics, Day 72 hours ago
-
Pay up or move out: Drug gangs rob Ecuadorans of homes2 hours ago
-
Diamonds, meatballs and motors: How Olympians can win more than medals2 hours ago
-
Thai politician 'highly confident' ahead of possible ban3 hours ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus to lead interim govt3 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
Maduro attacks social media, claims 'cyber-fascist' coup bid4 hours ago