The Embassy Of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi Commemorated Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir To Mark The 5th Anniversary Of India’s Continued Illegal Actions Of 5th August 2019

Ijaz Ahmad Published August 06, 2024 | 08:46 PM

The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi commemorated Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir to mark the 5th anniversary of India’s continued illegal actions of 5th August 2019

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 August, 2024)
The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi commemorated Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir to mark the 5th anniversary of India’s continued illegal actions of 5th August 2019, aimed at altering the internationally recognized disputed status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event was attended by a group of Pakistanis and Kashmiris based in the United Arab Emirates.
In his statement, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted the importance of observance of the Youm-e-Istehsal and recalled the India’s brutality in IIOJK resulting in violation of fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

He referred to illegal actions of 5 August 2019 as a blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions. He emphasized the need of international community’s active role in resolving the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with aspirations of Kashmiri people and pursuant to the UNSC Resolutions.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.
​Special documentary depicting Indian atrocities and life in the IIOJK was also screened during the event.

