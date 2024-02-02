The Facebook Users Redefining The 20-year-old Social Network
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Santa Cruz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) From California to Southeast Asia, Facebook is capturing a new generation of users who see it as a commercial tool rather than a fun networking platform.
They are more likely to be promoting their businesses than connecting with friends.
As the veteran social media platform celebrates its 20th birthday, four users share their experiences with AFP.
Nina Vukicevic, 31, California
"I have a personal Facebook page, I can't tell you the last time I really looked at it," said Nina Vukicevic.
Vukicevic is farm manager at Common Roots Farm, a non-profit in Santa Cruz that produces organic food and runs courses in gardening and farming.
Vukicevic said Facebook did have many uses for the business -- whether sharing ideas in specialist groups or posting updates to the farm's pages.
"With the groups, I was able to find more local connections, but also resources from around the world on things I'm interested in," they said.
"I get to talk to market gardeners in Switzerland that I wouldn't otherwise be able to connect to because we're all part of this group."
"To be honest, (if Facebook vanished) I would be bummed to not have these resources."
Dao Manh Toan, 33, Hanoi
Dao Manh Toan has about 1,000 followers on his personal Facebook page, but 38,000 on his professional account.
"No one can deny the benefits of Facebook because it connects so many people," he said.
Toan runs a business selling technology products like keyboards and other hardware and uses the platform to advertise and set up sales through Messenger.
But he said there were downsides with the platform, particularly when other sellers make dishonest claims about their products.
And he said other platforms, such as Alibaba-owned specialist e-commerce tool Lazada, have better livestreaming functions and allow direct sales.
Natcha Ramingwong, 21, Bangkok
University student Natcha Ramingwong has found Facebook to be good for her niche business -- she designs and sells novelty keycaps that allow people to customize their keyboards.
The Facebook page of BungkeeCaps proudly displays a banner image of tiny pink pigs wrapped in blankets held together with safety pins.
"I knew that there were a group of people... who were really into keyboards," she said.
Ramingwong first used the platform when her teacher set up a group for her classroom about 10 years ago, and she is glad to have had the experience.
"I started by designing my first keycap and I posted in the group... and people seemed to like it," she said.
Ruby Hammer, 18, California
Ruby Hammer is younger than Facebook.
"That's crazy to think that an app has been able to sustain itself for that long," said the 18-year-old.
She started using the platform a year ago mostly to offer her services as a house-sitter and babysitter.
"I use Facebook specifically to target a certain audience because I knew my mom's friends would be interested," she said.
"Facebook is well versed with the older generation."
She said she would not use it as a social tool as she did not want to see the "embarrassing" stuff her parents post about her.
Like many younger people, Instagram and Snapchat are her more likely destinations for socializing.
Recent Stories
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
EUM unveils Innovation Centre
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated
More Stories From World
-
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials33 minutes ago
-
China urges int'l community to prioritize Gaza people's lives, support UNRWA3 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations5 hours ago
-
New blast reported off Yemen after US strikes5 hours ago
-
Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform6 hours ago
-
Goalkeeping woes threaten Japan's Asian Cup hopes6 hours ago
-
England's Bashir to debut in second India Test7 hours ago
-
Drought emergency declared for Barcelona7 hours ago
-
New cancer cases to soar 77% by 2050: WHO7 hours ago
-
UK police manhunt after 'corrosive substance' attack on family7 hours ago
-
Singapore, China eye enhancing business ties7 hours ago
-
China willing to contribute more to world peace, prosperity: Wang Yi7 hours ago