The faithful fill Vatican and Rome streets to witness historic funeral

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Catholic faithful and admirers of Pope Francis flooded St Peter's Square and the streets of Rome on Saturday in full force to give the pontiff an emotional send-off with a human touch.

People came from around the globe to witness the funeral outside St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Others lined the streets as Francis's casket was driven through Rome to its final resting place.

Whether pilgrims, scouts, tourists or non-believers, the surge attested to the popularity of the pope who died Monday age 88.

Being in a wheelchair after an injury did not stop teacher Laura Rivelli, 49, from travelling to Rome from the Adriatic city of Pescara for Francis.

"It was really worth it to come, despite the difficulties. He deserved us being here, he was a great pope," Rivelli told AFP following the funeral.

"He was the pope of the people, the pope of the humble. He filled my life with blessing," she said.

Many young pilgrims came out with flags and banners draped over their shoulders. Some were pressed against barricades, with others sat in circles near the majestic colonnades of Gian Lorenzo Bernini in St Peter's Square.

Argentine Romina Cacciatore, 48, said Francis's death and funeral left her feeling "anguish, emotion, pride".

"He ended up turning the church into something more normal, more human," she said, adding that Francis was "a being of light, he radiated peace."

A mad scramble followed the opening of the plaza to the public at 6.00 am, with the most nimble running to grab one of the available seats.

Some slept overnight outside the square, like French student Jean-Baptiste Leclezio, 22.

"We took floor mats and sleeping bags and we slept there with 400 people, a lot of young people, scouts," he told AFP.

"There were people singing all night but we managed to sleep," he said.

Within an hour of opening, all the public seats were filled by people anxious for a front-row seat to history.

- Sea of humanity -

As US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, other world leaders and red-robed cardinals sat near Francis's coffin during the mass, large screens broadcast the proceedings to those further away.

Authorities said at least 400,000 people turned out to honour the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. Aerial images showed a sea of people in the streets.

At the funeral's end, the bells of St Peter's rang out in a solemn dirge as Francis's coffin was taken by popemobile across town to Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore where it was interred.

People lined Rome streets sometimes two or three deep, to applaud the coffin as it passed, snapping photos or reverently bowing their heads.

Awaiting Francis's coffin at the Roman basilica was Diego Borigen, 33, from Argentina.

"I am Catholic but not practising, and for the first time I felt represented by Pope Francis -- beyond being Argentine for everything he did," Borigen said.

Those in the crowd recognised they were witnessing history -- a centuries-old ritual of colour and pomp -- as well as the collective grief of hundred of thousands.

"It's just such a historic moment -- it's insane for us to be here," said Mexican student Jessica Kinzie, 22.

"I know he was the head of the Church and everything but for me, more than anything, I think I'll remember him for his humanitarian side," she told AFP.

Despite the solemnity of the occasion, spontaneous applause erupted amongst crowds when Francis's coffin first emerged from the doors of St Peter's.

"He represented peace and acceptance," said Cyril Clark, a student from the United States.

"He seemed a good pope for everybody."