The Fall From Grace Of Former Spanish King Juan Carlos

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:23 PM

Six years after his abdication from the Spanish throne, the reputation of the former king Juan Carlos I appears to lie in tatters

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ):Six years after his abdication from the Spanish throne, the reputation of the former king Juan Carlos I appears to lie in tatters.

Already under investigation in Switzerland and in Spain for suspicions of corruption, the ex-king is a constant presence in the Spanish newspapers who continue to publish details of the murky management of funds allegedly paid by Saudi Arabia to the former head of state.

The Spanish government itself has described the information as "worrying".

The probe in Switzerland, as in Spain, is focusing on the $100 million that the former king, now 82, is alleged to have been paid secretly into a Swiss bank account in 2008.

Juan Carlos ascended the throne in 1975 on the death of the fascist dictator Francisco Franco and ruled for 38 years before abdicating in favour of his son Felipe VI in June 2014.

The Spanish Supreme Court announced in June it would carry out an investigation to determine the possible responsibility of the former monarch -- but only for acts committed after his abdication.

The inquest opened in Spain in September 2018 following the publication of records attributed to the German businesswoman Corinna Larsen, allegedly the former mistress of Juan Carlos, in which she claimed that the sovereign had received a commission during the award to Spanish companies of a mega-railway contract in Saudi Arabia.

