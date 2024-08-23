The fate of the 22 people aboard capsized yacht

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The British-flagged luxury yacht The Bayesian capsized in a storm early Monday off the coast of southern Sicily with 22 people aboard, sparking a days-long rescue and recovery effort.

The 12 passengers and 10 crew members were believed to have hailed from Canada, France, Ireland, Myanmar, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the UK and the United States.

Here is what we know about them after the Italian coastguard said Friday it had located the final missing person.

- Seven dead -

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah Lynch were missing for several days but their bodies have now been found.

Lynch, once dubbed the British "Bill Gates", founded software firm Autonomy in the 1990s. Its $11 billion sale to Hewlett-Packard in 2011 saw him face fraud charges in the United States.

A jury in San Francisco acquitted the 59-year-old and a co-defendant of all charges in June.

It is understood he organised the yacht trip as a post-trial celebration for family, as well as some of his lawyers and employees.

His daughter was set to study English at Oxford University after finishing school this year, The Times reported.

Friends and former colleagues paid tribute to Lynch after the discovery of his body was confirmed Thursday, with one calling him "a visionary unlike any other".

The bodies of Jonathan Bloomer, the 70-year-old British chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife Judy, a charity trustee, have also now been retrieved.

American lawyer Chris Morvillo -- a partner at the high-profile law firm Clifford Chance, who worked on Lynch's recent US fraud trial -- and his wife Neda are also among the dead.

A Clifford Chance spokesperson has said everyone at the company was "heartbroken" and "still coming to terms with this terrible loss".

Officials found the body of the yacht's chef, whom multiple media outlets named as Canadian-Antiguan Recaldo Thomas, in the sea a few hours after the disaster unfolded off Porticello, east of Palermo.

- 15 survivors -

Lynch's 57-year-old wife, Angela Bacares, who is also Hannah's mother, was among the survivors.

She was seen in a wheelchair after reportedly walking over broken glass to escape the sinking vessel.

Bacares told doctors at a regional hospital that the boat began to tilt at around 4:00 am local time, waking her and her husband, according to reports.

She had then climbed up to the deck to assess the situation when the vessel suddenly started to capsize, they said.

Briton Charlotte Golunski, 35 -- a partner at Lynch's investment firm Invoke Capital who previously worked at Autonomy -- her partner James Emslie and her one-year-old daughter also survived.

Golunski told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that they made it out alive because they were on deck when the yacht sank, describing in dramatic detail holding her baby above the surface of the sea to save her.

She said a lifeboat then inflated and 11 people eventually climbed in, with all three family members unharmed.

Ayla Ronald, 36, a London-based lawyer for Clifford Chance originally from New Zealand who also worked on Lynch's fraud case, "thankfully survived the incident", the law firm confirmed earlier this week.

It said her partner, believed to be named Matthew Fletcher, also made it out alive.

Her father Lin Ronald told various media outlets that she had texted him in the immediate aftermath that they were "very shocked at the moment".

Other media reports have said another New Zealander, James Cutfield, 51, who was the yacht's captain, survived.

Meanwhile Irish citizen Sasha Murray, 29, injured her right foot in the tragedy, according to the Irish Times.

Frenchman Matthew Griffith, 22, is also said to have survived.

The boat's crew are believed to include Sri Lankans, as well as a citizen of Myanmar named as 39-year-old Myin Htun Kyaw, according to reports.