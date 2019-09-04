(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) kicks off on Wednesday in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and will run through Friday.

The central event of EEF 2019 will be a plenary session attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

The EEF was established on May 19, 2015, by decree of the Russian president. The forum is held annually in Vladivostok.

Yury Trutnev, a deputy prime minister and the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, is the chair of the EEF Organizing Committee.

The forum's activities are traditionally held in the form of panel sessions, roundtables, television debates, business breakfasts and business dialogues on Russia's relations with various countries.

The first EEF was held in Vladivostok from September 3-5, 2015. Putin delivered an address at that forum, which was attended by 1,800 delegates and guests, including 32 official foreign delegations.

More than 80 contracts worth 1.3 trillion rubles ($19.3 billion) were signed during the 2015 forum, the largest of which were an agreement between Russian energy giant Gazprom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East to build the Amur Gas Processing Plant; an agreement between hydroelectricity company RusHydro and VTB Bank to refinance the debts of the RusHydro subsidiary RAO Energy System of the East; as well as a deal on cooperation in electricity generation between nuclear corporation Rosatom and the government of the Chukotka Autonomous Area.

The second edition of the forum was held from September 2-3, 2016, and was attended by more than 3,000 people, including 1,500 business representatives, from 60 countries, including India, Vietnam, Australia, the United States, Singapore. However, the three largest delegations arrived from Japan, China and South Korea.

The EEF's central event that year was a panel session attended by Putin, Abe and then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Over 200 agreements worth more than 1.7 trillion rubles were signed.

The third edition of forum was held from September 6-7, 2017. Its main theme was "The Russian Far East: Creating a New Reality." Over 6,000 people, including 103 heads of foreign companies and 240 heads of Russian companies, from more than 60 countries attended the event.

A plenary meeting attended by Putin, Battulga, Abe, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, became the key event of the forum. A total of 217 agreements worth 2.4 trillion rubles were signed.

In 2018, the EEF was held from September 11-13. The key theme of the forum's fourth edition was "The Russian Far East: Expanding the Range of Possibilities."

The event was attended by more than 6,000 delegates from 60 foreign countries, including Mongolia, the United States, the United Kingdom and North Korea. The biggest delegations were from China, Japan and South Korea.

A plenary session with the participation of Putin, Battulga, Abe, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon was the main event of EEF 2018. As many as 220 agreements worth 3.1 trillion rubles were signed.

