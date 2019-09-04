UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Fifth Edition Of The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) Kicks Off On Wednesday In The Russian Far Eastern City Of Vladivostok

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

The fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) kicks off on Wednesday in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok

The fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) kicks off on Wednesday in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and will run through Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) kicks off on Wednesday in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and will run through Friday.

The central event of EEF 2019 will be a plenary session attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

The EEF was established on May 19, 2015, by decree of the Russian president. The forum is held annually in Vladivostok.

Yury Trutnev, a deputy prime minister and the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, is the chair of the EEF Organizing Committee.

The forum's activities are traditionally held in the form of panel sessions, roundtables, television debates, business breakfasts and business dialogues on Russia's relations with various countries.

The first EEF was held in Vladivostok from September 3-5, 2015. Putin delivered an address at that forum, which was attended by 1,800 delegates and guests, including 32 official foreign delegations.

More than 80 contracts worth 1.3 trillion rubles ($19.3 billion) were signed during the 2015 forum, the largest of which were an agreement between Russian energy giant Gazprom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East to build the Amur Gas Processing Plant; an agreement between hydroelectricity company RusHydro and VTB Bank to refinance the debts of the RusHydro subsidiary RAO Energy System of the East; as well as a deal on cooperation in electricity generation between nuclear corporation Rosatom and the government of the Chukotka Autonomous Area.

The second edition of the forum was held from September 2-3, 2016, and was attended by more than 3,000 people, including 1,500 business representatives, from 60 countries, including India, Vietnam, Australia, the United States, Singapore. However, the three largest delegations arrived from Japan, China and South Korea.

The EEF's central event that year was a panel session attended by Putin, Abe and then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Over 200 agreements worth more than 1.7 trillion rubles were signed.

The third edition of forum was held from September 6-7, 2017. Its main theme was "The Russian Far East: Creating a New Reality." Over 6,000 people, including 103 heads of foreign companies and 240 heads of Russian companies, from more than 60 countries attended the event.

A plenary meeting attended by Putin, Battulga, Abe, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, became the key event of the forum. A total of 217 agreements worth 2.4 trillion rubles were signed.

In 2018, the EEF was held from September 11-13. The key theme of the forum's fourth edition was "The Russian Far East: Expanding the Range of Possibilities."

The event was attended by more than 6,000 delegates from 60 foreign countries, including Mongolia, the United States, the United Kingdom and North Korea. The biggest delegations were from China, Japan and South Korea.

A plenary session with the participation of Putin, Battulga, Abe, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon was the main event of EEF 2018. As many as 220 agreements worth 3.1 trillion rubles were signed.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia Electricity Business Russia China Nuclear Narendra Modi Company Bank Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Singapore United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States North Korea Mongolia Vietnam May September Gas 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 Media Event TV From Government Agreement Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

POL products' storage capacity increases by 13.07% ..

2 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Youth Social Council to unleash creat ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC closes pipeline infrastructure investment wi ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$57.81 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Low mark-up loans for youth under 'Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

20 minutes ago

European stocks gain ground at open 04 September 2 ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.