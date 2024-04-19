Open Menu

The Flamenco Dress, An Andalusian Classic Evolving With Fashion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM

The flamenco dress, an Andalusian classic evolving with fashion

Seville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Luis Fernandez's workshop in Seville's Old City is buzzing with customers who have come to try on his dazzling array of flamenco dresses, their vibrant fabrics replete with voluptuous ruffles and polka dots.

Flamenco fashion hits its annual peak in springtime when towns and cities across Spain's southern Andalusia region hold their annual week-long ferias, when everyone puts on their finery to go out and eat, drink and dance into the small hours.

One customer is Virginia Cuaresma. Under the watchful eye of the designer, pins at the ready to make any necessary adjustment, she stands before the mirror in a traditional midnight blue gown, ruffles adorning the skirt and the sleeves.

Then she tries one in aquamarine, twinned with an embroidered fringed shawl in the same colour. Then a more modern styled red dress, which leaves a lot of skin on show.

"Right now, everything is in chaos, we're up to our eyes... these are the last few fittings" before the clients return to collect their gowns "and enjoy the feria," Fernandez told AFP, referring to this southern city's prestigious fair which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors and this year runs from April 14 to 20.

The most traditional design, which dates back more than 100 years, is a floor-length dress that is closely fitted to the thigh, fishtailing out in a ruffled skirt and matching ruffles on the sleeves.

Related Topics

Seville Same Virginia Spain Turkish Lira April From

Recent Stories

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

13 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

13 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

13 hours ago
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

13 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

13 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

13 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

13 hours ago
 U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

13 hours ago

More Stories From World