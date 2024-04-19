The Flamenco Dress, An Andalusian Classic Evolving With Fashion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Seville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Luis Fernandez's workshop in Seville's Old City is buzzing with customers who have come to try on his dazzling array of flamenco dresses, their vibrant fabrics replete with voluptuous ruffles and polka dots.
Flamenco fashion hits its annual peak in springtime when towns and cities across Spain's southern Andalusia region hold their annual week-long ferias, when everyone puts on their finery to go out and eat, drink and dance into the small hours.
One customer is Virginia Cuaresma. Under the watchful eye of the designer, pins at the ready to make any necessary adjustment, she stands before the mirror in a traditional midnight blue gown, ruffles adorning the skirt and the sleeves.
Then she tries one in aquamarine, twinned with an embroidered fringed shawl in the same colour. Then a more modern styled red dress, which leaves a lot of skin on show.
"Right now, everything is in chaos, we're up to our eyes... these are the last few fittings" before the clients return to collect their gowns "and enjoy the feria," Fernandez told AFP, referring to this southern city's prestigious fair which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors and this year runs from April 14 to 20.
The most traditional design, which dates back more than 100 years, is a floor-length dress that is closely fitted to the thigh, fishtailing out in a ruffled skirt and matching ruffles on the sleeves.
Recent Stories
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
More Stories From World
-
IAEA says 'no damage to Iran's nuclear sites'17 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops26 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei drops over 1,000 points, most in 3 years26 minutes ago
-
Alternate jurors to be confirmed at Trump trial36 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Munir Akram discusses issues on UN agenda with Iran's top diplomat37 minutes ago
-
New Zealand ram put down after death of elderly couple46 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 20 injured in Russian strikes on southern Ukraine56 minutes ago
-
Biden steps up campaign with Trump 'busy' in court1 hour ago
-
US 'swatting' pranks stoke alarm in election year1 hour ago
-
US veto sinks Palestinian UN membership bid in Security Council2 hours ago
-
Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon2 hours ago
-
Australia tells citizens to depart Israel, Palestinian territories if 'safe to do so'2 hours ago