Plans by Ethiopia's Tigray region to hold elections on Wednesday in defiance of a nationwide postponement have cast a spotlight on divisions that have characterized the rule of Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Abiy Ahmed

His avowed attempt to bring real democracy to Ethiopia has over the past two years been undermined by tensions that have at times led to violence.