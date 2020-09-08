UrduPoint.com
The Forces Behind Ethiopia's Fragmentation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:24 PM

The forces behind Ethiopia's fragmentation

Ethiopia (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Plans by Ethiopia's Tigray region to hold elections on Wednesday in defiance of a nationwide postponement have cast a spotlight on divisions that have characterized the rule of Prime Minister and Nobel Peace prize laureate Abiy Ahmed.

His avowed attempt to bring real democracy to Ethiopia has over the past two years been undermined by tensions that have at times led to violence.

More Stories From World

