UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Gambia Extends Virus Measures By Three Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:14 PM

The Gambia extends virus measures by three weeks

Gambian President Adama Barrow has announced a three-week extension to anti-virus measures, saying they protected thousands of lives

Banjul, Gambia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Gambian President Adama Barrow has announced a three-week extension to anti-virus measures, saying they protected thousands of lives.

In a televised address late Tuesday, Barrow said health experts had forecast that some 180,000 people -- in a nation of around two million -- could be infected "if the right measures are not taken".

"This will result in an estimated death toll of over 9,000 people," Barrow warned.

Authorities in the former British colony have recorded 24 coronavirus cases to date, with one fatality.

But as with other poor countries in West Africa, there are fears that the tiny state is ill-equipped for a large outbreak.

The Gambia closed air and land borders in March and has also restricted public transport and shut schools and markets.

In his address, Barrow said the government "is very much aware" of the disruption caused by the measures, but "handling COVID-19 is a matter of survival and saving lives first".

Related Topics

Africa Poor Barrow Gambia March Market Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Progra ..

1 minute ago

KSE-100 Index closes with net loss of 225.74 point ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan will not go for commercial loans' refinan ..

1 minute ago

Price of per tola Gold increases by Rs 300

28 minutes ago

UAE’s cultural diversity based on coexistence, t ..

31 minutes ago

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife seeks divorce

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.