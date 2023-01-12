UrduPoint.com

The General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs In Dubai (GDRFA) Announced Their Progress & Achievements In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 12:37 PM

3rd annual Media Council held at The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA)

Within just 365 working days of 2022
GDRFA processes more than 62 million and 200 thousand transactions
• About 80,000 Golden Residencies were issued
• More than 41,000 electronic passports were issued
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) has ended 2022 on a high-note, completing millions of transactions and providing customers with high-quality smart services.

The GDRFA also received a number of local and global awards, boosting Dubai's reputation as one of the best destinations to visit and live in. In 2022, the GDRFA processed 62 million and 244 thousand and 253 transactions, including 46 million,965 thousand and 715, an entry and exit transaction through air, wild and sea ports.


up from 37 million and 384 thousand and 28 transactions the previous year.
This included 9,852,218 visa transactions and 4,499,712 residency transactions, 40,642 electronic passport transactions, and 37,267 legal consultations, among others. The number of Golden visas issued in all categories increased to 79,617 in 2022, up from 47,150 in 2021. Additionally, the GDRFA succeeded 99% in its operational plan, with the Customer Happiness Index crossing 96% while the Partner Happiness Index hit 100%.
The GDRFA made significant improvements in 2022, including merging five services into one, studying 60 customer experiences, and conducting periodic customer satisfaction surveys. It also hired several Emirati cadres, taking the total number of GDRFA’s experts and specialists to 124

