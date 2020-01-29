The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 132 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 132 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Here are the countries that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus: - CHINA - As of Wednesday, more than 5,900 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 132 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the first in the capital Beijing.

Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed seven cases as of Tuesday.

In Hong Kong, ten people are known to have the disease. Of those, six arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal that connects the city to the mainland.

- ASIA-PACIFIC REGION - - Australia - Seven cases have been confirmed in Australia -- six who arrived in the country from Wuhan -- and are being treated in hospitals in Sydney, Melbourne and Gold Coast.

The latest case, a 44-year-old man from Wuhan, is stable and isolated at Gold Coast University Hospital.

- Cambodia - Cambodia's health ministry reported the country's first case of the virus on Monday, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan and is now stable.

- Japan - Japan's health authorities have confirmed seven cases as on Tuesday, including its first case of human-to-human transmission.

The infected man in his 60s had not visited Wuhan but had recently transported tourists from the area on his bus.

- Malaysia - Malaysia confirmed three new cases late Tuesday, bringing the total to seven. All are Chinese nationals.

- Nepal - Nepal said a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had the disease. He was initially quarantined, but recovered and was discharged.

- Singapore - Singapore has confirmed 10 cases, all arrivals from Wuhan.

- South Korea - South Korean media reported have reported four cases, citing the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The three men and a woman all travelled from Wuhan.

- Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka confirmed its first case on Monday -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

- Taiwan - Taiwan has uncovered eight cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their seventies who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

- Thailand - Thailand has announced 14 confirmed infections Tuesday -- the highest number outside China.

Health officials said that of the six new cases -- all Chinese visitors from Wuhan, and five belonged to the same family and ranged in ages six to 70.

- Vietnam - Vietnam has so far confirmed two cases of the virus. An infected man arrived in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month from Wuhan and possibly passed the virus on to his son.

- NORTH AMERICA - - Canada - Canada confirmed its first case on Monday, a man who had travelled to Wuhan, and has reported a second suspected case -- his wife, who made the trip with him.

On Tuesday health officials confirmed another case, also in a man recently returned from Wuhan.

- United States - The US has confirmed five cases in patients who had recently arrived from Wuhan -- two in California and one each in Arizona, Chicago and Washington state.

- EUROPE - - France - There are four known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

The most recent, an elderly Chinese tourist, was in serious condition in hospital on Tuesday, health officials said.

- Germany - Germany now has four confirmed cases, including the first of human-to-human transmission on European soil -- a 33-year-old man who fell ill after attending a training session hosted by a visiting Chinese colleague.

All four patients are in isolation in a Munich hospital.

- middle EAST - United Arab EmiratesUAE announced its first case in a family from Wuhan, state media reported Wednesday.