UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Global Spread Of The Coronavirus: Where Is It?

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:49 PM

The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 132 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 132 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Here are the countries that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus: - CHINA - As of Wednesday, more than 5,900 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 132 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the first in the capital Beijing.

Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed seven cases as of Tuesday.

In Hong Kong, ten people are known to have the disease. Of those, six arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal that connects the city to the mainland.

- ASIA-PACIFIC REGION - - Australia - Seven cases have been confirmed in Australia -- six who arrived in the country from Wuhan -- and are being treated in hospitals in Sydney, Melbourne and Gold Coast.

The latest case, a 44-year-old man from Wuhan, is stable and isolated at Gold Coast University Hospital.

- Cambodia - Cambodia's health ministry reported the country's first case of the virus on Monday, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan and is now stable.

- Japan - Japan's health authorities have confirmed seven cases as on Tuesday, including its first case of human-to-human transmission.

The infected man in his 60s had not visited Wuhan but had recently transported tourists from the area on his bus.

- Malaysia - Malaysia confirmed three new cases late Tuesday, bringing the total to seven. All are Chinese nationals.

- Nepal - Nepal said a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had the disease. He was initially quarantined, but recovered and was discharged.

- Singapore - Singapore has confirmed 10 cases, all arrivals from Wuhan.

- South Korea - South Korean media reported have reported four cases, citing the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The three men and a woman all travelled from Wuhan.

- Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka confirmed its first case on Monday -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

- Taiwan - Taiwan has uncovered eight cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their seventies who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

- Thailand - Thailand has announced 14 confirmed infections Tuesday -- the highest number outside China.

Health officials said that of the six new cases -- all Chinese visitors from Wuhan, and five belonged to the same family and ranged in ages six to 70.

- Vietnam - Vietnam has so far confirmed two cases of the virus. An infected man arrived in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month from Wuhan and possibly passed the virus on to his son.

- NORTH AMERICA - - Canada - Canada confirmed its first case on Monday, a man who had travelled to Wuhan, and has reported a second suspected case -- his wife, who made the trip with him.

On Tuesday health officials confirmed another case, also in a man recently returned from Wuhan.

- United States - The US has confirmed five cases in patients who had recently arrived from Wuhan -- two in California and one each in Arizona, Chicago and Washington state.

- EUROPE - - France - There are four known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

The most recent, an elderly Chinese tourist, was in serious condition in hospital on Tuesday, health officials said.

- Germany - Germany now has four confirmed cases, including the first of human-to-human transmission on European soil -- a 33-year-old man who fell ill after attending a training session hosted by a visiting Chinese colleague.

All four patients are in isolation in a Munich hospital.

- middle EAST - United Arab EmiratesUAE announced its first case in a family from Wuhan, state media reported Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Thailand Australia Sri Lanka Europe China Washington Canada France Died Wife Germany Gold Coast Melbourne Sydney Wuhan Beijing Munich Hong Kong Man Singapore Same Chicago Ho Chi Minh City Japan South Korea United States North Korea Cambodia Malaysia Nepal Vietnam Middle East Hub Women 2019 Market Family Media All From Arab

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

5 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

9 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

13 minutes ago

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro posted as MS LUMHS hospital ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.