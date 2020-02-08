UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Global Spread Of The Coronavirus: Where Is It?

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:23 PM

The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of last year has killed more than 700 people and spread around the world

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ):The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of last year has killed more than 700 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are more than 34,500 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 320 infections reported in nearly 30 other places. There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

Here's where 2019-nCoV has been confirmed: - CHINA - As of Saturday, 34,546 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 722 who have died in China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

The dead include a US citizen -- believed to be the first foreigner confirmed to have perished.

- ASIA-PACIFIC REGION - Cruise ship, Diamond Princess: 64 Singapore: 33 Japan: 25 Thailand: 32 Hong Kong: 26, including one death South Korea: 24 Taiwan: 17 Australia: 15 Malaysia: 15 Vietnam: 13 Macau: 10 India: 3 Philippines: 3, including one death Nepal: 1 Sri Lanka: 1 Cambodia: 1 - NORTH AMERICA - United States: 12 Canada: 5 - EUROPE - Germany: 14 France: 6 Britain: 3 Italy: 3 Russia: 2 Finland: 1 Spain: 1 Sweden: 1 Belgium: 1 - MIDDLE EAST -United Arab Emirates: 5

Related Topics

India Dead World Thailand Australia Sri Lanka Russia Europe China Canada France Died Germany Wuhan Beijing Hong Kong Macau Singapore Spain Italy Belgium Japan South Korea United States Sweden Philippines Finland Cambodia Malaysia Nepal Vietnam Middle East Market From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.