UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Grand Commissioning Of The Power Transmission Line Along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) Route

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:57 PM

The grand commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route

Today, on the 14th of January 2021, the commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route was held in participation of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) Today, on the 14th of January 2021, the commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route was held in participation of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
Before the commissioning of the given power transmission line, the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Charymyrat Purchekov and the Director General of the Afghanistan National Water and Energy Affairs Regulation Authority Khan Mohammad Takal gave speeches at the ceremony. They shortly informed the participants about the construction process of the given infrastructure and the readiness to its launching.

In his speech, Ch. Purchekov noted that under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov extensive work is being done on the increase of the electric power volumes and expansion of the geography of the electricity export. The commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki – Sheberghan route serves as yet another proof of the development of energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.
After congratulating the heads of states and the people of two brotherly countries with the commissioning of the power transmission line, Khan Mohammad Takal expressed gratitude to Afghan and Turkmen counterparts for active participation to the implementation of the project.

He told about the importance of the joint projects on the establishment of necessary infrastructure, providing to Afghanistan opportunities for the use of regional power industry market. It was stated that one of the priorities of the Government of Afghanistan was to ensure energy security of the country.
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani gave their blessings for the commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki – Sheberghan route and then the participants saw on the screen the process of electricity transmission via a technological imitation model.
The power transmission line along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route with the length of 153 kilometers and the voltage of 500 kV is a part of the power transmission line project along “Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan” route aimed at the creation of infrastructure for the export and import of electric power between the three countries. Thus, the electricity from Turkmenistan will be supplied to a number of cities of Afghanistan, in particular Mazar-e-Sharif, with further access to the cities of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Electricity Import Water Sheberghan Turkmenistan January Ashraf Ghani Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 2,671 reco ..

30 minutes ago

Imamul Haq out from Test series against South Afri ..

55 minutes ago

Russia May Have Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, ..

41 minutes ago

SAPM Amin Aslam to inaugurate picturesque Trail-4 ..

41 minutes ago

German economy shrinks 5% on virus hit in 2020: of ..

41 minutes ago

HRW slams India for rights abuses in Kashmir, att ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.