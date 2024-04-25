The guardian angels of the source of the Seine

Source Seine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The river Seine, the centerpiece of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in July, starts with a few drops of water in a mossy grotto deep in the woods of central France.

And not a day goes by without Jacques and Marie-Jeanne Fournier going to check the source only a few paces from their door.

"I go there at least three times a day. It's part of me," 74-year-old Marie-Jeanne told AFP.

Her parents were once the guardians of the source, and now that unofficial mantle has fallen on her and husband Jacques.

Barely 60 souls live in the village of Source-Seine in the wooded hills north of Dijon.

By the time the tiny stream has reached the French capital 300 kilometers away it has become a mighty river 200 metres (219 yards) wide.

But some mornings barely a few damp traces are visible at the source beneath the swirling dragonflies. If you scratch about a bit in the grass, however, a small stream quickly forms.

The source -- one of two spots where the river officially starts -- bubbles up through the remains of an ancient Gallo-Roman temple built about 2,000 years ago, said Jacques Fournier, 73.