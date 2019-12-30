The Guardian Includes Surkov Among Top 10 Political Advisers to Influence 2020

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:12 PM

UK newspaper The Guardian has named Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov among prominent political advisers who will make an impact on world affairs next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) UK newspaper The Guardian has named Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov among prominent political advisers who will make an impact on world affairs next year.

According to Simon Tisdall, author of the report, Surkov's influence exceeds his direct responsibilities, namely the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. Tisdall recalls that Surkov invented the term "sovereign democracy" and helped launch the Russian patriotic youth movement, Nashi.

Other Names included on the list of politicians who will shape 2020 are French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye, Indian national security adviser Ajit Kumar, Senior US Presidential Advisor Stephen Miller, South Sudanese Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier, Iranian Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

