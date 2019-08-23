UrduPoint.com
The Guardian Publishes Photo From Crimea Indicating Peninsula Belongs To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:46 PM

British daily newspaper The Guardian on Thursday published a selection of top photos from all over the world, including one from Crimea with a caption reading "Crimea, Russia," thereby admitting that the peninsula is a part of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) British daily newspaper The Guardian on Thursday published a selection of top photos from all over the world, including one from Crimea with a caption reading "Crimea, Russia," thereby admitting that the peninsula is a part of Russia.

"Crimea, Russia. Visitors attend the 5th Tavrida art festival near the town of Sudak," the caption said.

The 5th Tavrida art festival is being held on the Black Sea peninsula from August 20 to August 26.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of its voters supported the move through a referendum held in March 2014. Ukraine, as well as a large majority of Western countries, have not recognized the referendum results.

Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

