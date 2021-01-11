The Guardian Raises $1.8Mln in Charity Drive for UK Youth Impacted by Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The United Kingdom's seminal newspaper, The Guardian, raised 1.4 million Pounds ($1.8 million) through donations for organizations helping disadvantaged youth in the country.

The newspaper, along with its weekly sister publication, the Observer, accrued the sum in a charity drive that drew more than 14,700 individual donations since early December.

The sum will be directed to projects supporting UK youth most heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the paper said.

After such a tough year, we decided to make support for young people affected by the pandemic central to our charity appeal, by supporting the work of YoungMinds, UK Youth and Child Poverty Action Group," Guardian editor-in-chief Katherine Viner said.

The groups help support youth initiatives, provide mental health support and combat youth hunger and extreme poverty in the UK.

"I want to say a massive thank you to every one of the 14,700 readers who donated to this appeal. It is truly awe-inspiring that in such uncertain times people have been so generous," UK Youth Chief Executive Ndidi Okezie said.

The Guardian Media Group will be donating the full sum in addition to 244,000 pounds in Gift Aid, which is a UK government tax relief scheme program for charity donors. The organizer and handler of the drive, the Charities Trist, will be paid three percent of the gross total.

The news outlet began the annual charity drives in 2015 and has since claimed to raise about 9.5 million pounds for causes of refugees, youth homelessness and environmental projects.