UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Guardian Raises $1.8Mln In Charity Drive For UK Youth Impacted By Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:43 PM

The Guardian Raises $1.8Mln in Charity Drive for UK Youth Impacted by Pandemic

The United Kingdom's seminal newspaper, The Guardian, raised 1.4 million pounds ($1.8 million) through donations for organizations helping disadvantaged youth in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The United Kingdom's seminal newspaper, The Guardian, raised 1.4 million Pounds ($1.8 million) through donations for organizations helping disadvantaged youth in the country.

The newspaper, along with its weekly sister publication, the Observer, accrued the sum in a charity drive that drew more than 14,700 individual donations since early December.

The sum will be directed to projects supporting UK youth most heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the paper said.

After such a tough year, we decided to make support for young people affected by the pandemic central to our charity appeal, by supporting the work of YoungMinds, UK Youth and Child Poverty Action Group," Guardian editor-in-chief Katherine Viner said.

The groups help support youth initiatives, provide mental health support and combat youth hunger and extreme poverty in the UK.

"I want to say a massive thank you to every one of the 14,700 readers who donated to this appeal. It is truly awe-inspiring that in such uncertain times people have been so generous," UK Youth Chief Executive Ndidi Okezie said.

The Guardian Media Group will be donating the full sum in addition to 244,000 pounds in Gift Aid, which is a UK government tax relief scheme program for charity donors. The organizer and handler of the drive, the Charities Trist, will be paid three percent of the gross total.

The news outlet began the annual charity drives in 2015 and has since claimed to raise about 9.5 million pounds for causes of refugees, youth homelessness and environmental projects.

Related Topics

Katherine Young United Kingdom December 2015 Media Government Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘May God bless you,’ Rabbi Elie Abadie thanks ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

16 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

31 minutes ago

Armed Forces Kill 29 Taliban Militants in Southwes ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.