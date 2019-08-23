The Guardian Removes Word 'Russia' From Photo Caption Attributing Crimea to Russia

(@imziishan)

UK newspaper The Guardian on Friday removed the country name "Russia" from an image of Crimea it had recently published under a caption that attributed the peninsula to Russia

On Thursday, the newspaper published a gallery of selected photos reflecting the day's events around the world. One of them pictured a scene at the 5th Tavrida art festival with a caption reading "Crimea, Russia," which per se amounted to recognizing the peninsula to be part of Russia.

On Friday, the caption was changed from "Crimea, Russia. Visitors attend the 5th Tavrida art festival near the town of Sudak" to "Crimea.

Visitors attend the 5th Tavrida art festival near the town of Sudak."

Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum in which nearly 96 percent of voters supported the move in March 2014. Ukraine, as well as the majority of Western countries, refused to recognize the referendum as legitimate.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly claimed that referendum was conducted in full compliance with international law and that it was the democratically expressed will of the Crimean residents to become part of Russia again.