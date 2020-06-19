The Hague Authorities Ban Holding Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions on Sunday- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Hague authorities have banned a Sunday protest festival against coronavirus-related restrictions, which expected about 10,000 participants, the Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) broadcaster reported on Friday.

A group of Dutch Virus Waanzin activists was planning to hold the protest in the form of a festival at the Malieveld field in the city center of The Hague with live music and DJs.

"The right to rally is an important thing, but it has limits. The Malieveld field is not big enough. The Hague municipality does not have a public space that could accommodate the expected number of attendees. Therefore, I am banning this gathering," Mayor Johan Remkes of The Hague said, as quoted by the media outlet.

Remkes noted that holding this protest in such a festive form was irresponsible and added that mass events would strictly not be allowed until September 1.

The event's organizers disagreed with the authorities' decision, and plan to take the issue to court.

According to the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM), the Netherlands has so far confirmed 49,319 COVID-19 cases and 6,078 deaths. In May, the country began implementing its five-phase plan to soften the restrictions. The latest round of easing started on June 1, with cafes, bars and restaurants being allowed to open, along with museums and cinemas, with some social distancing rules still in place.