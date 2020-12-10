The Hague Believes Expelled Russian Diplomats Collected Data on Hi-Tech - Reports

Russian diplomats, who were accused of espionage in the Netherlands, were looking for confidential information in the field of high technologies, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported, citing the country's secret service

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands accused two Russian diplomats of "espionage," declared them personae non grata and said they must leave the country.

Among other things, the expelled diplomats were interested in information about artificial intelligence, semiconductors and nanotechnology, technologies that can be used not only for civilian, but also for military purposes, NOS noted.