UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Hague Believes Expelled Russian Diplomats Collected Data On Hi-Tech - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

The Hague Believes Expelled Russian Diplomats Collected Data on Hi-Tech - Reports

Russian diplomats, who were accused of espionage in the Netherlands, were looking for confidential information in the field of high technologies, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported, citing the country's secret service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian diplomats, who were accused of espionage in the Netherlands, were looking for confidential information in the field of high technologies, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported, citing the country's secret service.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands accused two Russian diplomats of "espionage," declared them personae non grata and said they must leave the country.

Among other things, the expelled diplomats were interested in information about artificial intelligence, semiconductors and nanotechnology, technologies that can be used not only for civilian, but also for military purposes, NOS noted.

Related Topics

Russia Netherlands

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bilateral ti ..

54 seconds ago

Non-communicable diseases killing more people than ..

10 seconds ago

PIMS grand health alliance announces closure of pa ..

12 seconds ago

PR DDS assures traders to resolve issues at Prem N ..

18 seconds ago

US Targets Kadyrov's Foundation, Chechen Officials ..

4 minutes ago

Hilal-i-Pakistan award conferred upon Chinese comm ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.