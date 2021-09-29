UrduPoint.com

The Hague City Council Member Suspected Of Plotting To Kill Acting Prime Minister- Reports

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:05 AM

The Hague City Council Member Suspected of Plotting to Kill Acting Prime Minister- Reports

A member of The Hague city council, Arnoud van Doorn, was arrested on suspicion of plotting an assassination attempt against Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) A member of The Hague city council, Arnoud van Doorn, was arrested on suspicion of plotting an assassination attempt against Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Van Doorn was arrested on Sunday after officers of the Royal and Diplomatic Protection Service, who ensure Rutte's security, spotted the municipal official in the district where the acting prime minister was at that time. Van Doorn reportedly acted suspiciously.

The city council member was released on Monday after questioning, the newspaper reported, adding that the probe will continue.

De Telegraaf newspaper reported on Monday, citing informed sources, that the acting prime minister was given extra personal protection after the so-called spotters people hired by criminal organizations to prepare the ground for an attack or abduction supposedly affiliated with the Moroccan mafia were seen around Rutte.

