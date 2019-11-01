The Hague Court of Appeal has denied Kiev's request to disqualify the judge of the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam considering the case on the ownership of the disputed Scythian gold collection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Hague Court of Appeal has denied Kiev's request to disqualify the judge of the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam considering the case on the ownership of the disputed Scythian gold collection.

The Court of Appeal of Amsterdam has previously postponed the final ruling in the case, giving Russia and Ukraine another two months for providing additional information concerning the right to the property. Kiev has submitted a motion to recuse the judge of the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam over alleged lack of impartiality and links with Russia.

The Hague Court of Appeal said in a statement on its website Friday that it had decided not to grant the motion for recusal of the judge over absence of proof of the judge's biased approach.

In early February 2014, the collection of Scythian gold from four Crimean museums, comprising around 2,000 items, was temporarily handed over to the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam for an exhibition. In March 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum, and after the exhibition ended in August of that year, both Russia and Ukraine claimed that they had the right to possess the collection. In December 2016, the District Court of Amsterdam ruled that the Scythian gold should return to Kiev. Crimea appealed the ruling.