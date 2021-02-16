UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Hague District Court Rules To Lift Curfew In Netherlands

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:28 PM

The Hague District Court Rules to Lift Curfew in Netherlands

The Hague District Court ruled on Tuesday to lift the coronavirus-linked curfew in the Netherlands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Hague District Court ruled on Tuesday to lift the coronavirus-linked curfew in the Netherlands.

The measure, which was used in the Netherlands for the first time since World War II, provoked protests that turned violent.

The court explained that the curfew was imposed based on the emergency law, which allows the government to act without consultations with the parliament. The court found that the government did have the time to work with the parliament in this case, as the situation was not urgent enough.

The court ruled that the curfew was a serious infringement upon human rights.

Related Topics

Parliament The Hague Netherlands World War Government Court

Recent Stories

16 minutes ago

Iranian Armed Forces, IRGC Welcome Russian Naval U ..

48 minutes ago

New Zealand-Australia row erupts over 'terrorist' ..

48 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Addressing 'Historic Wrong' by Ret ..

48 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo joins UNICEF&#039;s Humanitarian Airf ..

1 hour ago

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.