The Hague District Court Rules to Lift Curfew in Netherlands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Hague District Court ruled on Tuesday to lift the coronavirus-linked curfew in the Netherlands.

The measure, which was used in the Netherlands for the first time since World War II, provoked protests that turned violent.

The court explained that the curfew was imposed based on the emergency law, which allows the government to act without consultations with the parliament. The court found that the government did have the time to work with the parliament in this case, as the situation was not urgent enough.

The court ruled that the curfew was a serious infringement upon human rights.