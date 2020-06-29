UrduPoint.com
The Hague Police Detain 37 People For Participation In Unauthorized Rally

Mon 29th June 2020

The Hague police have detained 37 people who, contrary to a ban imposed by the authorities, decided to take part in a demonstration against restrictions introduced due to the coronavirus, the police said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Hague police have detained 37 people who, contrary to a ban imposed by the authorities, decided to take part in a demonstration against restrictions introduced due to the coronavirus, the police said on Monday.

"We have detained 37 people by now. Most of them did not follow orders or requirements," the police said on Twitter.

About 200 people attended the banned demonstration in the city on Sunday. The police prevented them from going to the Malieveld field in the city center, where the organizers planned to hold the event. Those who refused to leave the area were detained. The acting mayor of The Hague, Johan Remkes, previously banned the demonstration out of fears that riots similar to those that had occurred at the demonstration a week earlier would break out again.

On June 21, The Hague police detained around 400 people during protests against coronavirus lockdown measures. The protest began as a peaceful demonstration in the Malieveld field, however, later in the day, people described by the city authorities as "football supporters" started to clash with police, throwing stones and smoke bombs at law enforcement officers. Police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters.

According to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), the Netherlands has so far confirmed over 50,147 COVID-19 cases and more than 6,100 coronavirus-related deaths.

The country started easing its coronavirus restrictions in May. Cafes, bars and restaurants have already reopened in the Netherlands, but some social distancing rules remain in place.

