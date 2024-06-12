The Hajj, One Of The Five Pillars Of Islam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Mecca, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The annual hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of islam, will start on Friday with well over one million Muslims from around the world expected to take part.
Last year the hajj drew more than 1.
8 million pilgrims, according to official figures, after authorities lifted pandemic-era restrictions and scrapped age limits.
All Muslims are expected to complete the hajj to Mecca -- from which non-Muslims are strictly banned -- at least once in their lives if they have the means to do so.
Believers converge on the holy city for several days of rituals in which they retrace the Prophet Mohammed's last pilgrimage.
