UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Independent Apologizes To Russia's Abramovich For Unfounded Allegation

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:56 PM

The Independent Apologizes to Russia's Abramovich for Unfounded Allegation

UK newspaper The Independent issued an apology to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Saturday for wrongly accusing him of financial misdemeanor and calling for sanctions against him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) UK newspaper The Independent issued an apology to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Saturday for wrongly accusing him of financial misdemeanor and calling for sanctions against him.

The newspaper said it "wrongly reported" claims made by an aide of Alexey Navalny in a February 6 article, alleging that Abramovich was a custodian of illegal funds of the Russian leadership and, therefore, must be sanctioned.

"The Independent accepts that Mr Abramovich is not a 'bag carrier' for President Putin and we did not mean to allege that he should be subjected to punitive sanction.

We note that Mr Abramovich's representatives have stated publicly that there is no foundation for such claims. We are happy to make this clear and apologise to Mr Abramovich for any misunderstanding," the apology read.

The newspaper committed to covering Abramovich's legal expenses, as well as make a donation to a charity of his choice.

Abramovich ranks 113th in the Forbes list of billionaires 2020, with his net worth exceeding $11.3 billion. In the United Kingdom, he is mostly famous for owning the Chelsea Football Club.

Related Topics

Football Russia Forbes Vladimir Putin United Kingdom February 2020 Chelsea Billion

Recent Stories

Sharma says 'fun' to have crowds back after dazzli ..

37 seconds ago

Suter ensures Swiss women's dominance with world d ..

39 seconds ago

President Alvi for modernization of National Museu ..

41 seconds ago

US Attorney to Probe Trump Allies Under Criminal I ..

3 minutes ago

Drug trafficking case: Rana Sanaullah, others to b ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 1 bn saved in Karachi division due to transpare ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.