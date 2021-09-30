(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Roman Dobrokhotov, the chief editor of Russia's online investigative newspaper The Insider (recognized as a foreign media agent in Russia), illegally crossed the Russian border in the direction of Ukraine in August, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) said.

Earlier, the journalist's lawyer, Yulia Kuznetsova, told Sputnik that Dobrokhotov was prosecuted on illegal border crossing and searches were underway in the apartment of his parents and wife.

"The FSB revealed and documented the fact of illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation in the direction of Ukraine in August 2021 by the editor-in-chief of The Insider media outlet, Roman Dobrokhotov, with the mediation of other individuals," FSB said.

It is emphasized that, according to the security officials, Dobrokhotov arrived in the village of Kolshchatovka, Voronezh region, bordering Ukraine, on the night of August 1.

"Then, in violation of the current legislation, he secretly on foot left for Ukrainian territory, bypassing the established checkpoints. Based on the information received, the security authorities initiated a criminal case under Part 1 of Art. 322 of the Criminal Code of Russia (Illegal crossing of the State Border of the Russian Federation)," FSB added.

It is planned to put Dobrokhotov on the wanted list in a criminal case on illegal border crossing, the security service stated.